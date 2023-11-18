Join us at Hale Farm and Village for our first-ever family dinner and a movie!

Watch the movie ‘Elf’ on a big screen, and enjoy a spaghetti dinner made the traditional way! (Buddy the elf loves his super sweet with marshmallows, maple syrup, chocolate and pop tarts!)

Bring pillows and blankets come in your jammies! Milk and Cookies are for dessert! Hot cocoa will be available as well!

$20 adults | $15 members | $10 children (3-12)