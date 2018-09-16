Dinosaurs and the Artist

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join paleobotanist David Jarzen from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for this fascinating look at how science and art come together to give us a glimpse of the past. Discover how the art of Eleanor Kish helps to reconstruct the ancient world of dinosaurs. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
