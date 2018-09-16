Dinosaurs and the Artist

Join paleobotanist David Jarzen from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for this fascinating look at how science and art come together to give us a glimpse of the past. Discover how the art of Eleanor Kish helps to reconstruct the ancient world of dinosaurs. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org