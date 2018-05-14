Distance Hike

Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area 837 Cuyahoga Street, Akron, Ohio 44313

There will be few, if any, rest stops on this 7-plus-mile hike at a continuous pace on trails that are difficult or primitive. Wear footwear appropriate for potentially muddy conditions and stream crossings. Drinking water is recommended. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

