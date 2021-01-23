DORA & The Chocolate Walk

to

Destination Hudson 27 E. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Destination Hudson's seventh annual chocolate walk includes the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, allowing you to sip a beverage as you walk for chocolate. Passports and collection bags can be picked up at the Hudson Visitor Center. 27 E. Main St., Hudson. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $25. destinationhudson.com/events/chocolate-walk-2021

Info

Destination Hudson 27 E. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236
Events in The 330, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - DORA & The Chocolate Walk - 2021-01-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DORA & The Chocolate Walk - 2021-01-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DORA & The Chocolate Walk - 2021-01-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DORA & The Chocolate Walk - 2021-01-23 11:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 7, 2021

Friday

January 8, 2021

Saturday

January 9, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail