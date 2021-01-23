Destination Hudson's seventh annual chocolate walk includes the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, allowing you to sip a beverage as you walk for chocolate. Passports and collection bags can be picked up at the Hudson Visitor Center. 27 E. Main St., Hudson. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $25. destinationhudson.com/events/chocolate-walk-2021
DORA & The Chocolate Walk
