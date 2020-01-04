Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning Artwalk in downtown Akron. Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East and West Market streets. Free trolley service is available. 5-8 p.m. Free. downtownakron.com
Downtown Akron’s Artwalk
Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatSchool’s Out Cookout
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMonthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatCanton First Friday: Fire and Ice!
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatLive Music at The Still House with JD Eicher
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & ThatDowntown Akron’s Artwalk
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatPoint of No Return Improv
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Club @ the Civic presents a Tribute to Steely Dan: The FM Project
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents A-Minus Hip Hop Odyssey
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatSongwriter Summit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSunset Stroll
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSymphonyLand Strings
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: