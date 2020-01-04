Downtown Akron’s Artwalk

Google Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00

Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio

Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning Artwalk in downtown Akron. Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East and West Market streets. Free trolley service is available. 5-8 p.m. Free. downtownakron.com

Info

Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Akron’s Artwalk - 2020-01-04 17:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & That

    Downtown Akron

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser