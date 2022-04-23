Downtown Akron Rocks with Paleontologist Joe Hannibal

Join Paleontologist Joe Hannibal on this unusual walk around Akron.

Stones in downtown Akron range from 360-million-year-old sandstone quarried in Ohio to far more ancient granitic rock imported from Canada. We will walk from the Old Stone Schoolhouse on Broadway to the site of the old quarry on Main Street, visiting other sites en route.

University of Akron geology students and paleontologist Joe Hannibal (author of Guide to the Building Stones and Cultural Geology of Akron) will lead the walk.

This event is free and open to the public but attendance is limited. Pre-registration is required.

This program is sponsored by John Burnell of Mason's Mark. His craftsmanship has restored the stone walls surrounding the Perkins Stone Mansion and John Brown House.

Please note, those who are feeling ill, coughing, or have been recently exposed to COVID should wear a mask.

If you have questions, call the Society office at 330.535.1120. On street and deck parking is available nearby.