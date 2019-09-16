Come Dine and Discover Downtown Canton! We are pleased to announce Downtown Canton Restaurant Week is again happening September 16-21st, 2019. Savor new experiences and favorite spots throughout downtown during this week-long event, where participating restaurants will be offering a pre-fixed limited 3 to 4 course dinner menus ranging from $20-35 per person (not including tax & gratuity). Along with trying out new and/or old favorite spots, we will be having fun events going on throughout the entire week to make your experience top notch! Where ever you decide to visit first, make sure to ask for our DCRW Passport. This passport will allow you to collect stamps at multiple locations during restaurant week (more stamps, better the chance!) and turn it in at the end of the week to get entered to win our Grand Prize Drawing.

You will be able to see the participating restaurants fixed menus on our website at www.downtowncanton.com so you can plan ahead and make reservations! Don’t forget to visit other participating businesses during the week including The Canton Palace Theatre, Escape Room Downtown, Canton Food Tours and McKinley Grand Hotel.

We look forward to showing you all the amazing local spots right here in Downtown Canton!