Downtown CF Vintage Day

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Save the date for this free family-friendly themed afternoon will feature a scavenger hunt to learn about the lost leaders of historic Cuyahoga Falls! Participants will enjoy reenactments, memorabilia, historic cars, entertainment, shopping, themed food and beverages, and more. More details at www.downtowncf.com/vintage

Info

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family, This & That
3302679788
