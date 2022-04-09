Downtown Akron Partnership and the Japanese Association of Northeast Ohio team up for a celebration of the cherry blossoms emerging. The celebration runs along the Towpath Trail from Ohio and Erie Canal Park to Lock 3. Enjoy luminaries, a festive story walk, sake tasting and more. 6-10 p.m. downtownakron.com
Downtown Cherry Blossom Celebration
to
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Theater & DanceWhitesville
-
Friday
-
Theater & DanceWhitesville
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Saturday
-
Bridal Fashion & Trunk Shows Festivals & FairsToday's Bride April Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: