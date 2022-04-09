Downtown Cherry Blossom Celebration

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Downtown Akron Partnership and the Japanese Association of Northeast Ohio team up for a celebration of the cherry blossoms emerging. The celebration runs along the Towpath Trail from Ohio and Erie Canal Park to Lock 3. Enjoy luminaries, a festive story walk, sake tasting and more. 6-10 p.m. downtownakron.com

