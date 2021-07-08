Downtown @ Dusk - Curtis Taylor

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

The lyrical and improvisational style of award-winning trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his quartet demands attention—a great way to kick off the 37th Downtown at Dusk concert series! Join us in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden or online for a livestream of the concert. Check back for advanced registration information.

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities
