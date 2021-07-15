Downtown @ Dusk - Sammy Deleon Y Su Orquesta

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

One of Northeast Ohio’s most recognized bandleaders, Sammy Deleon y su Orquesta perform Latin jazz sounds in a whole new way. Join us in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden or online for a livestream of the concert. Check back for advanced registration information.

akron art museum
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities
