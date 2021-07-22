Songstress Timi Funk, an Akron native, is the front woman for various music projects. Her vocal range and her music’s neo-soul/blues beats are sure to set the mood for a great evening. Join us in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden or online for a livestream of the concert. Check back for advanced registration information.
Downtown @ Dusk - Timi FUNK
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
