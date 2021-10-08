Go trick-or-treating at over 25 businesses at this event by the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership. Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. 5:30-6:30 p.m. downtowncf.com
Downtown Trick or Treat
to
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessMeet Me at the Museum: Art as Meditation
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOddmall: The Great Grassman Gathering
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsFall Cleveland Ohio Yoga Fest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Day: Cardboard Challenge
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: