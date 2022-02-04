First Friday: February Sweethearts Kick-Off to Food Week

Downtown Wadsworth’s restaurants and eateries are cooking up a tasty First Friday and invite you to the historic downtown Wadsworth square on Friday, February 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to enjoy a great meal, a romantic date night, a girl’s night out, or just some family-friendly fun. February’s First Friday is the kick-off to Wadsworth’s first annual downtown Restaurant Week, which runs February 4-12. Pick up a Main Street Wadsworth “Dining Passport” in one of the participating restaurants, enjoy a delicious meal, and get your Passport stamped while you’re there. https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetWadsworth