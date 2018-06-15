The Well Community Development corporation presents Drink Beer. Do Good - a fundraising event and locally crafted beer tasting. The event seeks to raise awareness on the three community development initiatives the organization is working towards in the Middlebury neighborhood; restoring housing, creating economy, and supporting place. R.Shea Brewing, Akronym Brewing, & Ohio Brewing Company will be there with delicious offerings.

$30 gets you a take-home flight with 4 - 4 oz tasters and appetizers!

$20 for designated drivers, appetizers included!

$5 full beers available for purchase at the event.

You must be 21 or over to drink. ID's will be checked at the door.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drink-beer-do-good-a-fundraiser-for-the-well-cdc-tickets-45825094090