Drink Beer. Do Good

to Google Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

The Well Community Development corporation presents Drink Beer. Do Good - a fundraising event and locally crafted beer tasting. The event seeks to raise awareness on the three community development initiatives the organization is working towards in the Middlebury neighborhood; restoring housing, creating economy, and supporting place. R.Shea Brewing, Akronym Brewing, & Ohio Brewing Company will be there with delicious offerings.

$30 gets you a take-home flight with 4 - 4 oz tasters and appetizers!

$20 for designated drivers, appetizers included!

$5 full beers available for purchase at the event.

You must be 21 or over to drink. ID's will be checked at the door.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drink-beer-do-good-a-fundraiser-for-the-well-cdc-tickets-45825094090

Info
The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
330-815-1062
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drink Beer. Do Good - 2018-06-15 17:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser