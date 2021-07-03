DrumSing will perform in Akron's 4th of July Celebration! They will be playing from 3PM-345PM as they march from Cascade Plaza to the Stadium! Come and celebrate with us!
DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society
to
Cascade Plaza South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44326
