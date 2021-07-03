DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society

to

Cascade Plaza South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44326

DrumSing will perform in Akron's 4th of July Celebration! They will be playing from 3PM-345PM as they march from Cascade Plaza to the Stadium! Come and celebrate with us!

Info

Cascade Plaza South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44326
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-434-7464
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society - 2021-07-03 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society - 2021-07-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society - 2021-07-03 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society - 2021-07-03 15:00:00 ical
Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

June 23, 2021

Thursday

June 24, 2021

Friday

June 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required