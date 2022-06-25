DTCF QUARTERLY

We invite you to come explore downtown Cuyahoga Falls! QUARTERLY is a new initiative to celebrate and showcase our vibrant community of businesses, business owners, and all our downtown has to offer.

Each participating business will offer one or a combination of specials, promotions, giveaways, workshops, meet & greets, extended business hours, pop up vendors (weather permitting) and more.

Art is unique, like a fingerprint. It is a representation of a person's passion, talent, and imagination. Art comes in many forms from live performances, to painting and sculptures, culinary, literature, photography, and everything in between. Our community of small businesses in DTCF curate one-of-a-kind experiences, products, and services - their own art - just for you!