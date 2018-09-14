Dutch Valley Fall Festival

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Annual fall celebration includes carriage rides, an animal exhibit, fresh produce, samples from Dutch Valley's Bakery and much more.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
330-893-4926
