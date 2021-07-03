Dynamic Sequencing with Adam Barruch

Join GroundWorks DanceTheater and Adam Barruch for a FREE virtual Dynamic Sequencing Masterclass on July 3. RSVP today at https://bit.ly/3v3eYru

Laying on the floor, the technique class will begin with physical imagery exercises, based in the Alexander Technique, to awaken and organize the body, as well as to tune into the tactility of the limbs on the floor. The class will continue with dynamic flooring sequences; warming and opening the body while encouraging a sequential, joint-articulated physicality. In utilizing the floor, the dancers will explore the momentum of skeletal initiations, and an efficient muscularity of the body. An investigation of how the anatomy can either inhibit or encourage the continuity of movement will be emphasized.