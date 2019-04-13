E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute presented by WONE

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The band covers the music with note-for-note accuracy and performs each show with the high-energy excitement visual essence of a real Journey concert from the early ‘80s. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
