Earth Day at Beech Creek Gardens

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Celebrate Earth Day by uniting with others from the local community to do something meaningful for the environment and the planet! Make a positive difference in the northeast Ohio community by volunteering your time to help improve the grounds at Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve. There will be volunteer opportunities for all ages. Projects may include trail maintenance, garden cleanup, native garden conservation, picnic table building, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center, dress for the weather, and bring work gloves. Scout Troops and groups are welcome to participate. Afterwards, volunteers will enjoy a hotdog cookout. Registration is not required, but is appreciated, especially for groups. April 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information about volunteering at Beech Creek Gardens, visit beechcreekgardens.org or email Michael George at michael@beechcreekgardens.org.

Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
330-829-7050
