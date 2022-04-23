Earth Day Extravaganza

Kenmore Branch Library 969 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio

Join Kenmore Branch Library team members new and old for a celebration that includes music from Jeff Klemm, a meeting with Summit Metro Parks rangers, earth-friendly crafts and more. Kenmore Branch Library, 969 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 1-4 p.m. akronlibrary.org

Kids & Family
