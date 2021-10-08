It is time for some professional development that leaves you inspired, energized, and ready to have the best school year ever. Participants will explore the galleries with tools and activities designed for their subject area and grade level. FREE for educators. Registration required.
Educator Event: NEOEA Day
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: