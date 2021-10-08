Educator Event: NEOEA Day

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

It is time for some professional development that leaves you inspired, energized, and ready to have the best school year ever. Participants will explore the galleries with tools and activities designed for their subject area and grade level. FREE for educators. Registration required.

akron art museum
Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career
Search Events

