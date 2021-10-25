An Eerie Evening with Dracula With Actor Jim Knight

Join Actor Jim Knight as he presents background on Bram Stoker's vampire classic "Dracula," and performs some spooky pieces from the novel.
For further information on Dracula: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Bram-Stoker
to
Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
