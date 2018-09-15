Eerie Ohio Hike

Ohio was once an ancient forest full of wild and weird sounds, smells and sights. Rediscover a more menacing Ohio under the cover of darkness with a naturalist, and learn that there's nothing to fear. Bring bug spray. This event is good for spree credit. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org