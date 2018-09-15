Eerie Ohio Hike

Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Ohio was once an ancient forest full of wild and weird sounds, smells and sights. Rediscover a more menacing Ohio under the cover of darkness with a naturalist, and learn that there's nothing to fear. Bring bug spray. This event is good for spree credit. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
  Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

