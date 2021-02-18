Elegance: The Harper’s Voice

First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque orchestra, presents this concert featuring harps and direction by Parker Ramsay and soprano vocals by Amanda Powell. A ticket can be for in-person or virtual listening to enjoy music by six Apollo’s Fire musicians. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org

