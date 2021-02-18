Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque orchestra, presents this concert featuring harps and direction by Parker Ramsay and soprano vocals by Amanda Powell. A ticket can be for in-person or virtual listening to enjoy music by six Apollo’s Fire musicians. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org
Elegance: The Harper’s Voice
to
First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
