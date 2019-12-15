"Elf" and "The Polar Express"

to Google Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring the whole family to the Akron Civic Theatre for two favorite holiday movies on the big screen. The showings are free, but you must have a ticket to enter. Tickets are available at the Akron Civic Theatre box office and sponsor Wayside Furniture. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 and 6 p.m. Free. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - "Elf" and "The Polar Express" - 2019-12-15 14:00:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 12, 2019

Friday

December 13, 2019

Saturday

December 14, 2019

Sunday

December 15, 2019

Monday

December 16, 2019

Tuesday

December 17, 2019

Wednesday

December 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail