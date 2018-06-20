The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Welcome...to the region's next story-song discovery gathering for The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.)...a rhythmically-melodic, "pop-rock centered", story-song cycle...light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home... all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

601 Middlebury Road

Kent, OH 44240

June 20, 2018

7-7:30pm EDT

Stop by to enjoy some of the content from this original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production! Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Register in person [just beforehand] or online [begin at EmotionSnapshot.com/community]; free.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
