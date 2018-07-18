The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Have your same-old, home-based, entertainment choices been lacking a winning streak recently?

Consider pressing the reset button (starting anew) by subconsciously walking along during The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough! Centered around an original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production and platform, T.ES.U. is performance art; a cross between musical theatre and a "pop-rock centered" concert.

Whether with T.ES.U. or elsewhere, choose to support and enjoy what's happening live in your local community!

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

July 18, 2018

7-7:35pm EDT

Free with registration

[Begin the journey at EmotionSnapshot.com/community or just stop by in person a few minutes early to check things out! Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, though minors must be accompanied by their parent(s)/guardian(s).]

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240
