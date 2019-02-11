The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. as he walks the 'new interested' through just some of the messages sent back from...The EmotionSnapshot Universe...original dramatic indie pop-rock [a cross between indie pop-rock and musical theatre].

T.ES.U.'s session-host and guide might best be understood as a quirky town-crier, night-watchman, or possibly even a carnival-barker; chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler, who sends back the treasured snapshots of emotions back home to awaiting loved ones...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love!".

Take a chance by registering in person that night (live in Kent on the evening of Feb. 11th, 2019, beginning at 7:00pm, ~35 min duration), or earlier by beginning the journey at "EmotionSnapshot.com"; free.

[T.ES.U. gatherings are adminstered by 70STAR7 LIMITED and conducted in an informal family-friendly manner, though minors need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians just to be safe.

The "free with registration" open walkthrough format presents an informal opportunity to also teach the lyrics, script and choreography in the process of presenting the live scenes. The community is encouraged to share in the fun by singing along as things become more familiar.]

70STAR7 LIMITED has released a 30-sec audiovisual trailer to help capture the light-hearted spirit of things: https://youtu.be/HO4DTFXpXIU

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.