The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough

to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. as he walks the 'new interested' through just some of the messages sent back from...The EmotionSnapshot Universe...original dramatic indie pop-rock [a cross between indie pop-rock and musical theatre].

T.ES.U.'s session-host and guide might best be understood as a quirky town-crier, night-watchman, or possibly even a carnival-barker; chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler, who sends back the treasured snapshots of emotions back home to awaiting loved ones...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love!".

Take a chance by registering in person that night (live in Kent on the evening of Feb. 11th, 2019, beginning at 7:00pm, ~35 min duration), or earlier by beginning the journey at "EmotionSnapshot.com"; free. 

[T.ES.U. gatherings are adminstered by 70STAR7 LIMITED and conducted in an informal family-friendly manner, though minors need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians just to be safe.

The "free with registration" open walkthrough format presents an informal opportunity to also teach the lyrics, script and choreography in the process of presenting the live scenes. The community is encouraged to share in the fun by singing along as things become more familiar.]

70STAR7 LIMITED has released a 30-sec audiovisual trailer to help capture the light-hearted spirit of things: https://youtu.be/HO4DTFXpXIU

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough - 2019-02-11 19:00:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail