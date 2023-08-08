Engage: Medicare Event & Free Bowling

Join us at Kent Lanes 11th Frame Bowling Alley for a FREE event to learn more about all things Medicare and receive one free game of bowling. To register for this SummaCare Medicare event, please visit summacare.com/events or call 888.214.0253 (TTY 711).

Discover why 97% of our members stay year after year. Our SummaCare Medicare Advisors will be there to explain the different benefits and features of our plans, as well as answer any questions you may have.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot today and receive a special offer just for attending the event, there’s no obligation to enroll.