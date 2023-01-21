Epiphany Arts Festival

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

View art by over 200 local artists at this 23rd annual festival hosted by and held at the Bath United Church of Christ. 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. Sunday noon-3 p.m. Wednesday 1-4 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. bathucc.org

