View art by over 200 local artists at this 23rd annual festival hosted by and held at the Bath United Church of Christ. 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. Sunday noon-3 p.m. Wednesday 1-4 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. bathucc.org
Epiphany Arts Festival
to
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
