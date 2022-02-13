22nd annual display of artwork from 170 area artists including photography, paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastels), ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, glass, mixed media, fiber arts. Mostly non-religious. Many pieces for sale. Free; open to the public. Masks required.
Epiphany Arts Show
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
