Epiphany Arts Show

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

22nd annual display of artwork from 170 area artists including photography, paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastels), ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, glass, mixed media, fiber arts. Mostly non-religious. Many pieces for sale. Free; open to the public. Masks required.

Art & Exhibitions
3307305028
