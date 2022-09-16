The Equinox

White Rabbit Galleries 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio

This Autumn Equinox, when there will be equal hours of night and day, Akron artist Sylvia Sykes will be celebrating this virtue with 24 new pieces of art that highlight BALANCE in either composition, light, color or by metaphor. It is also in celebration of her 30th birthday which will occur during the course of the exhibit. Opening Night is Friday September 16th 4pm-9pm and the exhibit runs through October 22nd.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
