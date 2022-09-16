This Autumn Equinox, when there will be equal hours of night and day, Akron artist Sylvia Sykes will be celebrating this virtue with 24 new pieces of art that highlight BALANCE in either composition, light, color or by metaphor. It is also in celebration of her 30th birthday which will occur during the course of the exhibit. Opening Night is Friday September 16th 4pm-9pm and the exhibit runs through October 22nd.
The Equinox
to
White Rabbit Galleries 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio
White Rabbit Galleries 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: