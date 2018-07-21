Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Gospel Concert

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. EHSS is one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel History mentioned with the same “trailblazing” reverence as groups likes The Statesmen Quartet and The Cathedral Quartet.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is both GRAMMY-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
