Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert

to

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Forget your normal Gospel Quartet. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHSS) have broken the mold. Their unconventional approach to communicating the Good News with groundbreaking originality has blazed a trail that will go down in gospel music history. Across Europe, they have been nicknamed the “Ambassadors of Joy.”

Info

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert - 2022-11-26 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert - 2022-11-26 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert - 2022-11-26 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert - 2022-11-26 11:30:00 ical
Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Monday

July 11, 2022

Tuesday

July 12, 2022

Wednesday

July 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix