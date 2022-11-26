Forget your normal Gospel Quartet. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHSS) have broken the mold. Their unconventional approach to communicating the Good News with groundbreaking originality has blazed a trail that will go down in gospel music history. Across Europe, they have been nicknamed the “Ambassadors of Joy.”
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Dinner Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
