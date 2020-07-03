Ernie Haase & Signature Sound at Ohio Star Theater

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement, and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music and unmistakable four-part harmonies.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is both GRAMMY-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales with several certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.