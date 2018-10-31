Escape from Magical

Oh no! You've been locked in the Park Theatre, a theater built in 1919 with many stories and maybe a ghost or two. With a 45-minute limit, it's up to you to find the clues and solve the puzzles that eventually set you free from the deserted theater after exploring the lobby, auditorium, storage area and dressing and green rooms. This event is for ages 12 and over. Magical Theatre Co., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. $15. magicaltheatre.org.