ESPN! Watch CFP National Championship 2023 Live Stream Free TV CHANNEL

National Championship 2023 Teams, Dates, Locations, Tickets, Games, and other additional information are provided in this article. The National Championship 2023 is just around the corner, and everyone is excited about it. Kindly stay with us till the bottommost part of this article. Below, we have provided all the information you need to know about the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship 2023.

The National Championship, also known as the College Football Playoff National Championship, is a post-season college football bowl game that started in 2014. This championship was used to decide the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) national champion. Under the CRP National Championship, a bracket tournament or the final championship is held between the top four football teams in the country. The Selection Committee selects the top four teams in the country to play in the finals.

There are two semifinal games, also known as the Plus-One system, in the College Football Playoff National Championship to select the two teams which will compete in the final game. The semifinal games, or the Plus-One system, are organized by the New Year’s Six, a rotation of games organized annually. The final two teams are selected by these games, not the Selection Committee.

The College Football Playoff National Championship 2023 is scheduled to be played on 9th January 2023, Monday, at 7:00 PM (ET). The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On 4th December 2022, the committee announced the teams playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship 2023. The teams are Ohio, Georgia, TCU, and Michigan. The final two teams playing College Football Playoff National Championship 2023 are TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.

This will be the fifth matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs. Their last matchup was on 30th December 2016, in the Liberty Bowl. In the semifinals, TCU Horned Frogs defeated Michigan and won the Fiesta Bowl with a score of 51-45. On the other hand, the Georgia Bulldogs won the Peach Bowl by defeating Ohio State with a score of 42-41.