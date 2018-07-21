Relive the heyday of Euclid Beach Park at the Cleveland History Center’s fourth annual celebration of our most beloved lakeside amusement park! Join us on Saturday, July 21 for a fun-filled day of nostalgia, including:

Unlimited Carousel Rides

Pony Rides ($)

Rocket Car Rides ($)

Midway Games ($)

Face Painting

Make & Take Crafts

Food Truck ($)

Euclid Beach Vanilla Frozen Custard ($)

Humphrey’s Popcorn Balls ($)

New this year – Special Lolly the Trolley Euclid Beach Park Tours

Enjoy a round-trip tour from the Cleveland History Center’s Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel to the Cleveland MetroParks’ Euclid Beach Park on Lolly the Trolley! This one-day-only experience features:

Storytelling and narration provided by a Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel volunteer

A picturesque drive through the Cleveland Cultural Gardens and Bratenahl on the way to Euclid Beach Park

Euclid Beach Park Day celebration and activities, as well as admission to the entire Cleveland History Center

Unlimited rides on the Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel

Opportunity to capture your memories with the Carousel Memory Project