The European Witch-Hunt of 1500-1750

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: yes

Short description: Presented by Dr. Michael Graham of the University of Akron. Register online, in-person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Description: The European witch-hunt of 1500-1750 was one of history’s most troubling phenomena. It directly affected hundreds of thousands of people and claimed tens of thousands of victims, killed for committing a crime that modern commentators view as imaginary.

Michael Graham, professor of history at the University of Akron and author of several books and articles on the social and religious history of this period, will try to explain it. What was it which caused people at all levels of society, including the most educated, to live in fear of black magic? How could such fears have made sense to them? How did those fears develop, and by what process did they eventually ease? We will also take a closer look at some witchcraft-related material from Scotland, a country that experienced a particularly intense witch-hunt.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330.896.9074
to
Google Calendar - The European Witch-Hunt of 1500-1750 - 2022-04-04 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The European Witch-Hunt of 1500-1750 - 2022-04-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The European Witch-Hunt of 1500-1750 - 2022-04-04 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The European Witch-Hunt of 1500-1750 - 2022-04-04 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

March 23, 2022

Thursday

March 24, 2022

Friday

March 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required