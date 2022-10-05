An Evening with actor William Shatner, Author of Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

On Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with actor William Shatner, who will discuss his new book, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder. The beloved star of Star Trek, recent space traveler, and living legend reflects on the interconnectivity of all things, our fragile bond with nature, and the joy that comes from exploration in this inspiring, revelatory, and exhilarating collection of essays. Publishers Weekly opines, “Shatner’s curiosity shines through as he leavens the seriousness of his lifelong quest for meaning with his signature self-effacing humor…the result is a refreshingly self-aware portrait of a man determined to live every moment to the fullest.”

Long before he became Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, William Shatner was on a quest for knowledge and meaning. Though his life has been nothing short of extraordinary, Shatner continues to seek out life experiences that excite him. In a series of entertaining and informative essays, Shatner shows that surprising possibilities and wonder are truly all around us. Sharing stories from his life, he explores the lessons he has learned along the way and the importance of finding joy in the unknown parts of our own lives.

William Shatner is most well-known for his roles on Star Trek as Captain James T. Kirk and Denny Crane from Boston Legal, a part which won him two Emmy Awards and a Goldon Globe. He is also the author of nine Star Trek novels and several nonfiction books, including Get a Life! and I’m Working on It.

Copies of Boldly Go will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.