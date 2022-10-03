An Evening with Anthony Sattin, Author of Nomads: The Wanderers Who Shaped Our World

On Monday, October 3 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Anthony Sattin, who will discuss his new book, Nomads: The Wanderers Who Shaped Our World.

Author Anthony Sattin explores the history of civilization through the eyes of nomads and the relationship between settled and mobile societies. By delving into evolutionary biology and the psychology of restlessness, Sattin charts the power of nomadism from the time before the Bible until its present-day decline. Nomads works to explain why humans leave home and why we like to return.

Anthony Sattin has written several highly acclaimed books on history and travel, including The Gates of Africa and Lifting the Veil. He is a contributing editor to Conde Nast Traveller, editorial advisor on Geographical Magazine, and a fellow of the Royal Geographic Society.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.