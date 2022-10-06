An Evening with award-winning journalist Eugene Linden, Author of Fire and Flood

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. for a live, virtual streaming event with journalist Eugene Linden to discuss the book Publishers Weekly calls an “urgent look at the causes and progression of climate change, the science that proved its existence, and what could have been done to mitigate it.” From the writer who has been at the center of the climate fight for over thirty years, Fire and Flood shows how and why we have arrived at our current dire pass and what can be done to flip the script.

Going decade by decade, Fire and Flood looks at the reality of climate change itself, the scientific consensus about it, public opinion and political will, and business and finance to show how effective moneyed climate-change deniers have been at slowing and even reversing the progress of our collective awakening. Linden argues that the same forces that have confused the public’s mind and slowed the policy response are poised to pivot with astonishing speed, as long-term risks have become present-day realities and the cliff’s edge is now within view. Focusing on the fire and flood zones in Florida and California, Linden illustrates just how bad things may become if we don’t step away from the edge, and quickly.

Eugene Linden is an award-winning journalist whose writing focuses on science, nature, and the environment. He published his first piece on climate change for Time magazine in 1988 and his previous book on climate change, Winds of Change, was awarded the Grantham Prize Award of Special Merrit. His writing on nature and global environmental issues for Time garnered several awards, including the American Geophysical Union’s Walter Sullivan Award. He currently serves as chief investment strategist for Bennett Management.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.