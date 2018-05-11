Evening Blossom Walk

Spring is here, and the trees are blooming!! This year we’re hosting some farmer-led blossom walks through Rittman Orchards. This past weekend we were able to catch some of the peaches on the tour, and the cherries were in full bloom. For this upcoming weekend, the cherries and peaches will be just about finished, but the apple trees will be gorgeous. And we have a lot of apple trees.

Matt or Chris will guide you around the orchard and finish up back at Bent Ladder for some cider or wine. Tours will be offered at 6:00pm on Friday and Saturday evening and are limited to 20 guests. $15 will include the orchard tour and a drink (or two non-alcoholic drinks if you prefer) at Bent Ladder. Please note that this is a walking tour. Participants will need to be prepared for hills and uneven ground. Register online. Must be 21+.