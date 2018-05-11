Evening Blossom Walk

to Google Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Spring is here, and the trees are blooming!! This year we’re hosting some farmer-led blossom walks through Rittman Orchards. This past weekend we were able to catch some of the peaches on the tour, and the cherries were in full bloom. For this upcoming weekend, the cherries and peaches will be just about finished, but the apple trees will be gorgeous. And we have a lot of apple trees.

Matt or Chris will guide you around the orchard and finish up back at Bent Ladder for some cider or wine. Tours will be offered at 6:00pm on Friday and Saturday evening and are limited to 20 guests. $15 will include the orchard tour and a drink (or two non-alcoholic drinks if you prefer) at Bent Ladder. Please note that this is a walking tour. Participants will need to be prepared for hills and uneven ground. Register online. Must be 21+.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330
330-485-1089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Evening Blossom Walk - 2018-05-11 18:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe Right Rail

restaurant guide right rail

cover archive teaser