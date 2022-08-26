An Evening with CNN Host Chris Wallace, Author of Countdown bin Laden

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with journalist and anchor Chris Wallace, who will discuss his new book, Countdown bin Laden, a bold, a deeply reported, revelatory, and thrillingly told account of the final months of the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Kirkus calls this “A highly readable, vividly detailed account of one of the most dramatic intelligence victories in recent history.”

The book delivers new information collected from Wallace’s in-depth interviews with more than a dozen central figures, including Admiral William H. McRaven—leader of the operation in Pakistan—as well as CIA Director Panetta, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, and the SEAL Team Six special operator who kills Osama bin Laden. Wallace also brings to life the human elements of this story, talking to families who lost loved ones on 9/11, sharing what relatives of SEAL Team Six went through, and bringing us inside the tense Situation Room during the raid. This program is generously funded by the Baldwin Babcock fund.

A well-respected journalist with five decades in broadcasting, he has interviewed numerous US and world leaders, including seven American presidents, and won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, and the Peabody Award.

Copies of Countdown bin Laden will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.