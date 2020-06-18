Evening in the Garden Fundraising Gala

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Experience an enchanted evening at Beech Creek Gardens at this annual garden gala fundraiser! Explore the beautiful gardens and trails at sunset, enjoy delicious food and adult beverages, listen to the soothing sounds of live music, and take part in the silent auction, all for a great cause. Plus, enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the Butterfly House and plant conservatory. Celebrate the evening and make a positive impact as you relax with friends and family. Funds raised from this annual event go directly toward the operating cost of educational programs at Beech Creek Gardens. The cost to attend is $60 per person, or reserve a table of 8 for $420. Registration is appreciated. Please call Beech Creek Gardens at (330) 829-7050 to RSVP and prepay over the phone. Guests will also be accepted at the door on the night of the event. Evening in the Garden is on June 18, 2020 from 6 to 9 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information about Evening in the Garden, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
330-829-7050
