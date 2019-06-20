Experience an enchanted evening at Beech Creek Gardens at this annual garden gala fundraiser! Explore the beautiful gardens and trails at sunset, enjoy delicious food and beverages, and listen to the soothing sounds of live music. Celebrate the evening and make a positive impact as you relax with friends and family. Funds raised from this annual event go directly toward the operating cost of educational programs at Beech Creek Gardens. The cost to attend is $60 per person, or reserve a table of 8 for $420. Registration is appreciated. Please call Beech Creek Gardens at (330) 829-7050 to RSVP and to submit payment over the phone using a credit or debit card. Guests will also be accepted at the door on the night of the event. Evening in the Garden is on June 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. The rain date for the event is June 27, 2019. For more information about Evening in the Garden, visit beechcreekgardens.org.
Evening in the Garden Fundraising Gala
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsUntold Futures
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBe Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatLive Nation presents Robin Trower
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Romeo & Juliet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “1776”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe University of Akron Dance Program presents 2019 Spring Dance Concert
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatCanton Ballet’s “The Little Mermaid”
-
-
Events in The 330 Fishing Kids & Family This & ThatTrout Derby
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHeron Open House
-
-
Kids & FamilyLearn, Give, Lead: Youth Impact Day
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That720 Whiskertin Party Pop-Up
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Fashion & Trunk Shows Food & Drink This & ThatMaplewood Boutique Spring/Summer Fashion Show & Brunch
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatYEPAW Presents Soulcapella
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Monday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire: Bach B Minor Mass & Mini Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsHSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGeology of the Gorge
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Parties & ClubsTaster's Table Club Dinner at the Lemongrass Grill
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That4/17 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesArt in Bloom
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Proof”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre