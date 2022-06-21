An Evening with MSNBC anchor and New York Times Bestselling Author Katy Tur, Author of Rough Draft: A Memoir

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with MSNBC anchor and New York Times bestselling author Katy Tur, who will talk about her new memoir Rough Draft. Called “introspective and bitingly funny…a thrilling ride” by a Publishers Weekly starred review, this book explores the gift and curse of family legacy, examines the roles and responsibilities of the news, and asks the question: To what extent do we each get to write our own story? Tur will be in conversation with fellow American broadcast journalist and co-host of CBS This Morning, Tony Dokoupil.

The child of pioneering helicopter journalist parents, Tur writes about her eccentric and volatile childhood, her complicated relationship with her father, and her own survival from local reporter to globe-trotting foreign correspondent. She also opens up about her struggles with burnout and impostor syndrome, her stumbles in the anchor chair, and her relationship with CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil.

Tur is the anchor of Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC, a correspondent for NBC News, and the author of the New York Times bestseller Unbelievable. Tur is the recipient of a 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Copies of Rough Draft will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.